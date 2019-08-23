Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Norway: Dutch cybersecurity expert likely died in accident

August 23, 2019 9:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Police in Norway believe a missing Dutch cybersecurity expert who had worked for the anti-secrecy organization WikiLeaks “most likely perished as a result of an accident” in a fjord.

Police in northern Norway say Arjen Kamphuis, who was last seen on Aug. 20, 2018, when checking out from a hotel in Bodoe, just north of the Arctic Circle, likely was involved in a kayaking accident that same day “and has disappeared at sea.”

Police said in a statement Friday that his body had never been found “and there are reasons to believe he disappeared at sea.” Parts of a kayak and some of his personal belongings were found in a fjord.

Kamphuis was vacationing in Bodoe.

Advertisement

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Technology News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow