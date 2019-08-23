Listen Live Sports

Poland search for trapped cavers now a recovery operation

August 23, 2019 7:52 am
 
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Rescuers in Poland say they are turning their search operation for two spelunkers into a retrieval of bodies after the remains of one of them have been found in a narrow passage in a cave.

The two Polish cavers went missing over the weekend in the uncharted parts of the Wielka Sniezna cave in the Tatra Mountains. Rescuers found the body of one of them late Thursday and presume the other is also dead.

The head of the Tatra emergency service, Jan Krzysztof, said Friday the operation will focus on widening a narrow passage to allow for the bodies to be recovered.

Many rescuers are involved in search and rescue for people hurt by a sudden thunderstorm that hit the Tatras on Thursday, killing five and injuring over 150 people.

