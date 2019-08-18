Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Rescue workers try to free 2 trapped cavers in Poland

August 18, 2019 10:05 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish media are reporting that more than two dozen rescue experts are trying to free two spelunkers trapped by rising water in a cave in southern Poland.

The private broadcaster TVN said Sunday that rescue officials have not yet managed to make contact with the two, who became trapped Saturday in the Wielka Sniezna cave in the Tatra mountains.

Wielka Sniezna is the deepest and longest cave in Poland, consisting of a complex system of passages, wells and running water.

TVN quoted the head of the local rescue team, Jan Krzysztof, as saying that explosives would be used to widen passages in the cave in hopes of reaching the trapped cavers. He said the operation could take days or even weeks.

Advertisement

Experts from neighboring Slovakia are coming to help the rescue effort.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US