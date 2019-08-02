Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Romania: Education minster fired over insensitive comments

August 2, 2019 11:42 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s prime minister says she has fired the education minister, who made comments considered insensitive about a recent criminal case.

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said Friday in a Facebook post that Ecaterina Andronescu’s statements reflected an “irresponsible attitude” and “lack of understanding” about the rape and murder of a 15-year-old girl who was kidnapped while hitchhiking.

Andronescu said on a television talk show that “I was taught at home not to get in the car with strangers.”

Dancila said she didn’t want Andronescu’s comments “to be associated with the Cabinet I lead” and warned that other similar instances would be met by her with the same action.

Advertisement

Andronescu said she didn’t mean to blame the victim or her parents.

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Culture Minister Daniel Breaz has been appointed interim education minister.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval leaders are greeted by traditional Indonesian dancers during welcoming ceremony

Today in History

1923: President Warren G. Harding unexpectedly dies in office