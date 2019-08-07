Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Rome enforces ban on sitting on Spanish Steps

August 7, 2019 9:55 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ROME (AP) — The Spanish Steps in Rome are no longer a place for sitting.

Implementing an ordinance that came into effect a month ago, police officers are working Wednesday to tell seated Italians and tourists to get up from one of the Eternal City’s most famous and photographed spots.

The June 6 ordinance stipulated that sitting, eating or drinking on the UNESCO-protected steps can result in fines up to 400 euros ($450.) The ordinance also applies to other protected places like the Trevi Fountain.

The city says it has been enforcing the new rules at the Spanish Steps since it went into effect a month ago, but it wasn’t until this week that police officers dressed in yellow vests were seen telling people to get up.

Advertisement

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|7 Risk Management and Internal Controls -...
8|7 FCW Summit: Cybersecurity
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Purple Heart Day

Today in History

1990: President Bush orders Operation Desert Shield