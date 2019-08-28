Listen Live Sports

Russia: No involvement in Berlin daytime slaying of Georgian

August 28, 2019 8:17 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman has denied media reports that Moscow may have been involved in the brazen daytime slaying of a Georgian man in Berlin.

Berlin prosecutors have released little about Friday’s killing, except to say the 40-year-old victim was shot by a cyclist, who was captured shortly afterward and identified as a 48-year-old Russian man.

Prosecutors wouldn’t comment Wednesday on reports the victim was an ex-insurgent who fought Russian forces in Chechnya, nor speculation he may have been targeted. Federal prosecutors, who deal with espionage cases, aren’t currently involved.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Russia had nothing to do with the crime.

He says: “this case has nothing to do with the Russian state, with authorities. I resolutely deny any connection between the killing and Russian officialdom.”

