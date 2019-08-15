Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Russian court puts French investor under house arrests

August 15, 2019 7:57 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MOSCOW (AP) — A Moscow court has put a jailed French investor under house arrest.

The Moscow City Court ruled on Thursday to place Philippe Delpal, partner at the Moscow-based private equity firm Baring Vostok, under house arrest, more than six months after he was first detained and sent to jail.

Delpal and five of his colleagues including Baring Vostok’s founder Michael Calvey face charges of embezzlement involving a Russian bank where Baring Vostok has a controlling stake. They all deny wrongdoing.

The criminal case against Baring Vostok, one of Russia’s oldest foreign private equity firms, has sent shockwaves through the Moscow business community, as Calvey and his associates made a crucial contribution to developing Russia’s tech industry while maintaining strong ties with the government.

Advertisement

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn how ONC, HHS and VA are addressing healthcare IT in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|13 Certified Government Meeting...
8|14 Internal Audit Advanced Training Course
8|15 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1945: WWII ends with Japanese surrender on V-J Day