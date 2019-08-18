Listen Live Sports

Russian opposition figure re-arrested upon jail release

August 18, 2019 8:22 am
 
MOSCOW (AP) — A prominent Russian opposition figure has been detained by police immediately after leaving a jail where he had served two sentences connected to protests in Moscow.

Ilya Yashin is one of the independent and opposition politicians who were denied a place on the Sept. 8 ballot for Moscow’s city council election. Their exclusion has sparked a series of protests, including one that attracted an estimated 60,000 people, the biggest protest crowd in several years.

Yashin initially was jailed for 10 days on July 29 for taking part in an unauthorized rally, then detained upon his release and sentenced to another 10 days for calling for another protest.

Yashin posted video on Twitter of his Sunday detention, in which a policeman says he faces charges of calling new protests.

