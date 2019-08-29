Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

School days: UK’s Princess Charlotte to start next week

August 29, 2019 11:54 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Princess Charlotte will soon be starting school, and she’ll have her older brother to help her get used to a new place.

Kensington Palace said Thursday that the 4-year-old princess will attend her first day of school on Sept. 5.

Charlotte and 6-year-old Prince George will be students at Thomas’s Battersea school in London.

The palace says parents Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, will take their two oldest children to school that day.

Advertisement

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Labor Department, U.S. Marshals Service, SBA and VA address IT modernization in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|29 GSA, NTSB, FAA, HUD, Dept. of Energy...
8|29 Washington DC-Reston Cybersecurity...
8|29 Breakfast & Learn
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor climbs mast of USS Constitution

Today in History

1958: Air Force Academy opens in Colorado Springs