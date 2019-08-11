Listen Live Sports

Spain fights wildfire on Canary Islands, evacuates 1,000

August 11, 2019
 
MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities say a wildfire on the Canary Island of Gran Canaria has burned 1,000 hectares (2,470 acres) and has forced the evacuation of 1,000 residents.

The regional government of the Canary Islands said Sunday that 200 firefighters and 10 water-dumping aircraft are working to combat the blaze that started on Saturday for reasons still unknown. Spain’s military emergency unit that specializes in fighting fires has also deployed to the area.

Spanish state broadcaster RTVE says the evacuations were a precaution and no homes have been burned. Televised images have showed a bright fire line consuming the hillside overnight near a town.

The Canary Islands are in the Atlantic Ocean off the western coast of Africa.

