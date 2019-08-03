Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Spain rescues over 50 underage migrants from boat

August 3, 2019 8:17 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s maritime rescue service says it has saved 59 migrants, nearly all minors, trying to make the dangerous crossing of the Mediterranean Sea in a small boat.

The service says that the migrants were located Saturday in the Strait of Gibraltar by a Civil Guard patrol craft, which escorted them to a rescue ship. The Guardia Civil reported to the service that 51 of the occupants were under 18.

The other passengers were seven women and one adult man. All appeared to be of northern African descent, according to authorities.

Spain became the leading entry point for migrants to Europe in 2018, with about 57,000 unauthorized border crossings.

Advertisement

The International Organization for Migration says 840 people have died trying to cross the Mediterranean this year.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address cloud security in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval leaders are greeted by traditional Indonesian dancers during welcoming ceremony

Today in History

1923: President Warren G. Harding unexpectedly dies in office