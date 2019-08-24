Listen Live Sports

Spanish ex-king Juan Carlos I has successful heart surgery

August 24, 2019 10:46 am
 
MADRID (AP) — Spain’s former monarch Juan Carlos I underwent heart surgery Saturday and the hospital said the operation was a success.

A statement issued by Madrid’s Quironsalud University Hospital said the 81-year-old king emeritus had a triple bypass procedure without any complications.

The operation had been planned following a checkup the former king received in June.

King Felipe VI, his only son, arrived at the hospital shortly after midday, accompanied by his mother, Sofia, the queen emeritus.

Arriving at the clinic late Friday, Juan Carlos told reporters, “You’ll see me on the way out.”

The hospital said the former king was moved to the post-surgery unit after the operation.

Juan Carlos retired from public life in May. He abdicated in 2014 in favor of Felipe, ending a near 39-year reign.

Revered by many Spaniards, Juan Carlos was considered a key figure in Spain’s transition from dictatorship to democracy following the 1975 death of Gen. Francisco Franco.

