Teen accused of throwing boy from Tate Modern to stand trial

August 8, 2019 9:03 am
 
LONDON (AP) — A teenager accused of throwing a 6-year-old French boy from a 10th-floor viewing platform at London’s Tate Modern art gallery will undergo psychiatric assessment before he stands trial next year.

A judge at London’s Central Criminal Court on Thursday set a provisional date of Feb. 3 for the start of the 17-year-old’s trial for attempted murder.

The suspect was ordered held in youth detention. He has not yet entered a plea, and his lawyers have asked for psychiatric reports before he does so.

The younger child suffered fractures to his spine, arms and legs and a bleed on the brain after falling 100 feet (30 meters) onto a roof on Sunday.

Police don’t believe the victim and the suspect knew one another.

Neither can be named because of their ages.

