Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

The Latest: 30 migrants found in truck in North Macedonia

August 25, 2019 9:12 am
 
1 min read
Share       

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — The Latest on migration into Europe (all times local):

3 p.m.

Police in North Macedonia say a patrol has discovered 30 migrants in an abandoned truck parked on a local road in the southeast of the country.

Police announced Sunday they spotted an abandoned truck Saturday afternoon near the town of Strumica, which borders with Greece, and discovered 30 migrants – 24 Pakistanis, three Iraqis, two Syrians and one Sudan national.

Advertisement

The migrants are believed to have entered illegally from Greece and to have paid smugglers to take them north through Serbia toward Europe’s prosperous heartland. Police said they were taken to a camp near the southern town of Gevgelija pending deportation to Greece.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Police say they detained a total of 10,017 migrants who entered the country illegally in the first half of the year.

___

1 p.m.

Police in Croatia say a migrant has died after a van carrying 12 of them plunged into a river near the border with Slovenia.

Police say the crash happened early Sunday after the van driver refused to stop at a checkpoint and was chased by a patrol. The driver, presumably a migrant smuggler, managed to get out of the sinking vehicle, fleeing into a nearby minefield and a search for him is ongoing.

Police rescued 11 migrants from the sinking van by breaking its windows, but a woman died at a hospital.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Last week, Slovenia started erecting additional fences on its southern border with Croatia after a considerable increase in the number of migrants trying to illegally cross between the two European Union-member states.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow