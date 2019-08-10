Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Officials say car bomb kills 2 UN staff in Libya

August 10, 2019 10:35 am
 
CAIRO (AP) — The Latest on car bombing in Benghazi Libya (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

Libyan health officials say two U.N. security staff were killed when a bomb-laden vehicle exploded outside a shopping mall in Libya’s eastern city of Benghazi.

Benghazi is the stronghold of the self-styled Libyan National Army.

The officials say the blast took place Saturday outside Arkan Mall in the Hawari neighborhood, where people were gathering for shopping a day before the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

The place is close to the offices of the U.N. Support Mission in Libya. Footage circulated online shows what appear to be burnt U.N.-owned vehicles, while thick smoke rising in the sky.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief reporters.

No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

___

By Samy Magdy in Cairo and Rami Musa in Benghazi.

___

11:05 a.m.

Libya’s U.N.-supported government says it has accepted a cease-fire proposed by the U.N. aimed at halting combat in the capital, Tripoli, during the upcoming Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

Militias allied with the Tripoli-based government have been fighting since April against a military offensive to take the capital by the self-styled Libyan National Army.

A spokesman for LNA did not answer phone calls seeking comment Saturday.

The U.N. envoy for Libya, Ghassan Salame, had proposed a multi-day truce for the Eid holiday, which begins Sunday.

Fighting for Tripoli has killed over 1,100 people, mostly combatants, and has displaced more than 100,000 civilians.

