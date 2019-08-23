Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Seoul will push to boost US military alliance

August 23, 2019
 
TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on South Korea ending an intelligence-sharing deal with Japan (all times local):

3:20 p.m.

South Korea says it will push to bolster its military alliance with the United States amid worries that its decision to terminate its intelligence-sharing deal with Japan would weaken the Seoul-Washington alliance.

Senior presidential official Kim Hyun-chong also told reporters Friday that South Korea will try to bolster its own defense capability by introducing military satellites and other reconnaissance assets.

Kim accuses Japan of having ignored South Korea’s repeated calls for dialogue and other conciliatory steps to resolve bitter trade and history disputes.

He says Japan’s such “breach of diplomatic etiquette” has undermined “our national pride.”

__

12:10 p.m.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says South Korea’s decision to scrap a deal to share military intelligence is damaging mutual trust.

Abe was speaking to reporters on Friday, a day after Seoul announced the decision.

He says, “We will continue to closely coordinate with the U.S. to ensure regional peace and prosperity, as well as Japan’s security.”

He says he will continue to urge South Korea “to keep promises” made in the past.

South Korea said it made the decision because Tokyo downgraded South Korea’s preferential trade status, which it said changed the security cooperation between the countries.

