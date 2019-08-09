Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Turkey criticizes US freeze on Venezuela assets

August 9, 2019 4:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey has voiced its disapproval of U.S. sanctions on Venezuela, saying the move will make matters worse for ordinary Venezuelans who have suffered years of economic hardship.

The United States this week froze all Venezuelan government assets in the U.S., putting the country on a short list of U.S. adversaries. Washington has also warned foreign governments and companies that they could face American retaliation if they continue to do business with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

In a statement Friday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry criticized the measures which it said came amid efforts by Norway to negotiate between Maduro’s government and the opposition, whose leader Juan Guaidó has demanded the president step down.

Turkey, along with Russia and China, supports Maduro’s government.

Advertisement

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1944: US Forest Service introduces Smokey Bear mascot