The Associated Press
 
World News
 
1 dead, 14 hurt by frying pan blast at German village fest

September 9, 2019 5:52 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — Police say one woman has died from severe burns sustained during a frying pan explosion that also injured 14 at a village festival in western Germany.

Another five people were in life-threatening condition — four from burns and one who suffered a heart attack during the explosion at the festival in Freudenberg, the German news agency dpa reported Monday.

Police told dpa it appears likely that oil inside a big frying pan caused the blast at the local Backesfest Sunday that was attended by about 100 people.

The explosion may have been triggered by raindrops falling into the hot oil, but investigators said it would still take them several days to fully understand what happened.

The Backesfest celebrates the annual start of operations of a traditional old bakery in the village.

