2 Germans found guilty over killing of pregnant teenager

September 6, 2019 5:13 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — Two German men who killed a pregnant teenager because they allegedly wanted to see someone die have been sentenced to lengthy prison terms.

A regional court in the northeastern city of Stralsund found the men guilty Friday of murdering 18-year-old Maria K. on the Baltic sea island of Usedom.

German news agency dpa reported the court sentenced a 19-year-old defendant to 12 years of juvenile detention and ordered him held in psychiatric confinement.

Judges sentenced the 21-year-old co-defendant to life imprisonment. It also noted the particular seriousness of the crime, meaning the older defendant is unlikely to be released after the customary 15-year life term.

The men, whose names weren’t released for privacy reasons, were arrested a month after the killing, which happened in March in the town of Zinnowitz.

