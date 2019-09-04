4 killed in Berlin after car veers onto sidewalk

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin’s fire service says four people died, including a young child, when a car veered onto a sidewalk in the German capital.

The fire service described the incident Friday evening in Berlin’s central Mitte district in a tweet as a “traffic accident.”

Police also used that description in a separate tweet. They didn’t give more details, but said two people were injured.

