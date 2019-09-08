Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Berliners born in Reichstag air-raid shelter in WWII reunite

September 8, 2019 10:40 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — The speaker of Germany’s parliament has a given a tour of the building to a special group of visitors, all of whom were born in its basement in the final years of World War II.

Some 60 to 80 children are thought to have been born in the Reichstag building, whose basement was used as an air-raid shelter and improvised maternity ward by the nearby Charite hospital.

Speaker Wolfgang Schaeuble told the group Sunday that exactly how many of them there are, however, is unknown because all the paperwork was destroyed.

But some of the visitors had their own documents, like Berliner Michael Turnes who said his birth certificate reads “born in the Reichstag.”

Advertisement

He told dpa news agency, “every time I give my birth certificate to someone they’re dumbfounded.”

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 2019 Scientific Computing Days...
9|10 Data-Driven Intelligence for Government
9|10 FITARA Awards
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy graduate recruits get in formation

Today in History

1833: President Andrew Jackson shuts down Second Bank of the US