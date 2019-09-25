Listen Live Sports

China rejects Trump criticism on trade

September 25, 2019 6:35 am
 
BEIJING (AP) — China urged President Donald Trump on Wednesday to listen to developing countries and oppose bullying after the American leader criticized its trade status at the United Nations.

A foreign ministry spokesman called on Trump to “meet China halfway” in settling trade disputes.

The two governments are locked in an escalating tariff war over complaints about Beijing’s trade surplus and technology ambitions. It threatens to tip the global economy into recession.

Trump complained Tuesday that the World Trade Organization improperly gives China preferential treatment. He was referring to complaints China, the No. 2 global economy and biggest trader, is abusing the leeway given to developing countries to subsidize exports or delay opening markets.

The United States should “listen to developing countries’ calls for rapid development, opposition to bullying and suppression and aspirations for peace and stability,” said the Chinese spokesman, Geng Shuang.

China has insisted it has the right to pursue development in response to complaints by Washington and other trading partners that its industry plans violate Beijing’s market-opening commitments and are based on stealing or pressuring companies to hand over technology.

U.S. and Chinese negotiators are due to meet in October for a 13th round of talks aimed at ending the trade war. There has been no sign of progress since talks deadlocked in May.

“The United States should see China’s development with an open, inclusive and win-win attitude and meet China halfway to control differences on the basis of mutual respect,” Geng said.

