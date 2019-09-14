Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Climate change protests hit Frankfurt as auto show opens

September 14, 2019 9:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Thousands of people are demonstrating in Frankfurt to demand more action against climate change as the German city’s auto show opens to the public, with some cycling into the city along highways that were temporarily closed for the occasion.

Demands raised by the organizers of Saturday’s protests include an end to the combustion engine, climate-neutral transport by 2035, a speed limit on the autobahn and a strong German climate policy package.

Environmental groups say the trend toward bigger and more powerful cars, particularly SUVs, is eating into the fuel efficiency gains of recent decades.

On Thursday, when the Frankfurt Motor Show officially opened, Greenpeace activists unfurled large banners branding the models on display “climate killers.”

Advertisement

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from DoD’s JAIC, HHS and NOAA Fisheries explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Lifestyle News Technology News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|19 6th Cyber Operations for National...
9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Today in History

1881: Chester Arthur becomes third president to serve in one year