Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Dutch bank ABN AMRO in money laundering investigation

September 26, 2019 3:31 am
 
< a min read
Share       

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch bank ABN AMRO says it is under investigation for possible breaches of the Netherlands’ money laundering and terrorism financing legislation.

The bank announced the probe in a short statement Thursday and said it will cooperate fully with investigators.

Earlier this year, ABN AMRO revealed that the Dutch central bank had ordered it to check all of its retail customers for possible financial crimes as part of a government crackdown.

A year ago, Dutch bank ING, paid 775 million euros to settle a case linked to its failure to adequately prevent money laundering.

Advertisement

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from the Energy Department, CBP, SBA and State Department address next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Detect '19
9|30 Futures Game 2019 Outbrief
10|1 Red Hat Security Symposium, Herndon
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army "Pacific Resilience" humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in Mongolia

Today in History

2007: Dawn space probe launches