Dutch shooting claims 4th life as 27-year-old woman dies

September 10, 2019 4:01 am
 
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch police say a 27-year-old woman has died as a result of injuries sustained in a shooting that also claimed the lives of two children and a police officer.

Police said in a tweet Tuesday morning that the woman, whose identity was not released, died following the “family drama” in the city of Dordrecht.

On Monday night, police said that two children, who were aged 8 and 12, had died along with a 35-year-old police officer, who was suspected of being the shooter.

Police have not said if the victims are related, but say the shooting in a house on the southern edge of Dordrecht is believed to be a family incident.

