Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Explosion hits riot police bus in southern Turkey; 5 wounded

September 25, 2019 3:05 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s official news agency says a bomb exploded in southern Adana province, wounding five people.

The governor’s office in Adana said Wednesday the explosion went off as a riot police bus passed. The statement said a police officer was among the wounded. Images of the explosion’s aftermath showed a badly damaged bus.

Turkey has been hit by a string of bombings by outlawed Kurdish militants and the Islamic State group starting in 2015, killing hundreds. Attacks decreased after 2017.

Two anti-terrorism prosecutors were assigned to the case, according to Anadolu news agency quoting Adana’s chief prosecutor. Prosecutor Omer Faruk Yurdagul said they were investigating the type of explosive and said initial findings pointed to an extremist attack.

Advertisement

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from the Energy Department, CBP, SBA and State Department address next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|25 VA Benefits
9|25 Defense Logistics Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army "Pacific Resilience" humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in Mongolia

Today in History

2007: Dawn space probe launches