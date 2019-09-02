Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

German soldier assaulted in Berlin in possible hate crime

September 2, 2019 10:46 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin police say a 25-year-old soldier with Turkish roots was assaulted in the capital by two men saying he didn’t have the right to wear a German military uniform.

Police spokesman Martin Halweg said the soldier, whose rank is the equivalent of a private first class, was walking in the Neukoelln district Monday morning when two men punched and kicked him from behind, saying “only Germans are permitted to wear the uniform.”

He says the soldier has both Turkish and German citizenships and has a Turkish last name, which was withheld for privacy reasons, that was displayed on his uniform. He was treated in a hospital for a leg injury.

The suspects fled the scene and details about them are being withheld as police investigate.

Advertisement

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Former NHL player Daryl Evans teaches sailors during LA Fleet Week

Today in History

1919: Woodrow Wilson embarks on tour to promote League of Nations