Germany to resume training border police in Saudi Arabia

September 9, 2019 7:57 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — Germany says it will resume training border police in Saudi Arabia, after suspending the practice following the killing last year of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

A spokesman for Germany’s Interior Ministry on Monday confirmed reports that the government has decided in principle to resume the training mission, but not yet when.

The spokesman, Stefan Ruwwe-Gloesenkamp, said “secure borders in the Near- and Middle East are in Germany’s foreign policy interest and a significant precondition for effectively combating terrorism.”

The training focuses on detecting forged documents, analyzing border controls and quality management. Foreign Ministry spokesman Rainer Breul said it also includes communicating “principles of rule of law and human rights.”

An independent U.N. commissioned report has concluded Saudi Arabia was responsible for Khashoggi’s killing at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul in October.

