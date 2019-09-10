Listen Live Sports

Greek authorities investigate missing military materials

September 10, 2019
 
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s navy says military and police officials are looking into the disappearance of “military material” from a naval facility on the eastern Aegean island of Leros.

The navy said in a statement Tuesday that the material was found to be missing on Monday afternoon, and an investigation had been ordered into the incident. It didn’t specify what material was missing.

Greek media reports suggested the missing material included explosives. The country’s anti-terrorism police was participating in the investigation.

