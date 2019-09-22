Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Human chain rings German cathedral to demand gender equality

September 22, 2019 12:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — About 800 people have protested gender inequality in the Catholic Church by forming a human chain around Germany’s Cologne Cathedral.

German news agency dpa reported that many of the protesters were women from an activist group called Maria 2.0.

The group is pushing for the Catholic Church in Germany to allow women to have leadership roles within the church hierarchy.

The protesters outside the cathedral on Sunday also demanded more transparent handling of child sex abuse cases involving clergy.

Advertisement

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|24 milCloud 2.0 Bootcamp Series
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DISA's first female SEA retires after 30 years of active duty

Today in History

1789: Bill of Rights passes Congress