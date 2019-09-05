Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Hungary touts family policies as alternative to immigration

September 5, 2019 6:36 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s prime minister says low birth rates and falling population figures must be boosted by economic incentives to families, not immigration.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban also said Thursday at a conference on demography that he believes a turn in low birth rates may be achieved when having children will be economically more beneficial to families than not having them.

Orban also said that the strengthening of Christianity in Europe was a precondition for the success of Hungary’s demographic efforts.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis spoke about their countries’ demographic challenges and praised Orban’s family policy measures. They include tax breaks for families with more than one child, the construction of more nurseries and a life-long income tax exemption for women with at least four children.

Advertisement

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 ISS World North America
9|6 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Drill team honors vets in DC

Today in History

1901: President William McKinley is shot