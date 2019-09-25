Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

IPO values screen-sharing app maker Teamviewer at $5.78B

September 25, 2019 4:56 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Teamviewer, the maker of the eponymous screen-sharing and conferencing software, has held the biggest initial public offering for a German tech company since the dot-com boom.

Shares in Teamviewer began trading at 26.25 euros ($28.88) on the Frankfurt exchange Wednesday, valuing the company at 5.25 billion euros ($5.78 billion).

Up to 42% of Teamviewer’s stock, or 84 million shares, have been offered publicly.

Teamviewer’s owner, Britain-based investment firm Permira, bought the company for 870 million euros in 2014 and will retain a stake of at least 58%.

Advertisement

The company provides a free version of its software and a premium version with about 368,000 subscribers.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Teamviewer has about 800 employees, about half of which work at its offices in Goeppingen, outside the southwestern city of Stuttgart.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Detect '19
9|30 Futures Game 2019 Outbrief
10|1 Red Hat Security Symposium, Herndon
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army "Pacific Resilience" humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in Mongolia

Today in History

2007: Dawn space probe launches