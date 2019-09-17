Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Iran acknowledges holding 3 Australians on spying charges

September 17, 2019 5:40 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has acknowledged for the first time that it holds three Australian nationals on suspicion of spying, marking the latest cases of those with Western ties being detained in the Islamic Republic amid tensions between Tehran and the U.S.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili on Tuesday as saying the three had been charged in two separate cases.

He said two Australians, likely the blogging couple Mark Firkin and Jolie King, had been detained over using a drone to take pictures and video of military areas and other unauthorized zones.

He said the other Australian faced charges of spying for another country, without elaborating. That’s likely an as-of-yet-unnamed Melbourne academic.

Advertisement

Australia said last week it was pressing Iran to free those held.

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Modern Day Marine
9|17 Cloud Security Alliance CCSK PLUS...
9|17 5th Annual Government Employee...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Medic Competition

Today in History

1881: President James Garfield dies