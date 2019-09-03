Listen Live Sports

Jailed Tunisian presidential candidate awaits court decision

September 3, 2019 5:31 am
 
TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Supporters of jailed Tunisian presidential candidate Nabil Karoui are protesting to demand his release so that he can freely campaign for the Sept. 15 vote.

Judges are set to decide Tuesday whether to free Karoui pending further investigation into money laundering and tax evasion charges against him.

Dozens of Karoui’s supporters rallied Tuesday outside the Tunis courthouse where the closed-door decision is taking place, chanting “Liberate him!” They say the charges are politically driven since he was arrested just before the election.

The media magnate is considered a leading candidate among 26 people running in the first-round presidential vote. Tunisia’s electoral commission says he can remain a candidate as long as he hasn’t been convicted.

Tunisia’s first democratically elected president died in office last month.

