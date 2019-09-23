Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

More cases of mysterious disease found in dogs in Norway

September 23, 2019 7:34 am
 
< a min read
Share       

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norwegian authorities have recorded six new cases of a mysterious and potentially fatal canine disease that has now affected at least 173 dogs across the country, killing 43 of them.

Norway’s Food Safety Authority says it’s still investigating the cause of the disease, whose symptoms include vomiting and bloody diarrhea.

The agency said Monday a conclusion on the disease is still pending and so far nearly 90 different breeds have had similar symptoms.

It also has recommended that dogs should be held on a leash, avoid close contact with other animals and not be allowed to sniff areas or eat anything where other dogs might have been.

Advertisement

As a precaution, dogs from Norway have been temporarily banned from canine shows in neighboring countries. No cases have been reported outside Norway.

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
9|25 Data Driven Government
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nationals host airmen as part of their Military Branch Day Series

Today in History

1789: Bill of Rights passes Congress