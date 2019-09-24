Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Ocean Viking docks in Sicily, disembarks migrants

September 24, 2019 3:44 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ON BOARD THE OCEAN VIKING (AP) — A humanitarian ship has docked in Italy to disembark 182 men, women and children rescued in the Mediterranean Sea after fleeing Libya.

The Ocean Viking arrived in the Sicilian port of Messina with Italy’s permission on Tuesday morning. On land, police and the Red Cross waited for the migrants — who were picked up from three different boats on Sept. 17-18 — to step out.

Five European Union nations — France, Germany, Italy, Malta and Finland — agreed on Monday to a temporary arrangement to share out migrants rescued while trying to cross the sea from Libya in unseaworthy boats operated by human traffickers.

Officials, however, are pushing for a wider deal involving more EU countries.

Advertisement

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|25 VA Benefits
9|25 Defense Logistics Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Chief of Naval Operations visits Japan to meet with allies

Today in History

2007: Dawn space probe launches