Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Where’s the pope? Stuck in Vatican elevator until rescue

September 1, 2019 8:53 am
 
< a min read
Share       

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Where’s the pope? He’s stuck in a Vatican elevator.

Thousands of people who were gathered in St. Peter’s Square for the traditional Sunday on-the-dot-of-noon appearance by Pope Francis were watching for the window of the Apostolic Palace to be thrown open so they could listen to the pope’s remarks and receive his blessing. But after seven minutes, people were looking at each other quizzically: no pope?

Then Francis popped out and answered their question: “First of all I must excuse myself for being late. I was blocked in an elevator for 25 minutes.”

Apparently referring to electrical power, Francis explained that there was a “drop in tension,” causing the elevator to get stuck.

Advertisement

“Thank God the firefighters intervened,” Francis said, referring to tiny Vatican City State’s own fire department.

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

He then asked for a round of applause for his rescuers, and went ahead with his regular remarks and blessings, concluding with an announcement that he has chosen 13 churchmen to become the Church’s newest cardinals.

The Vatican didn’t say if the pope was alone in the elevator or accompanied by any of his aides.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Former NHL player Daryl Evans teaches sailors during LA Fleet Week

Today in History

1919: Woodrow Wilson embarks on tour to promote League of Nations