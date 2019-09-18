Listen Live Sports

Spain leader asks for bigger Socialist win to break deadlock

September 18, 2019 7:19 am
 
MADRID (AP) — Spain’s acting prime minister is asking voters for an even bigger victory for his Socialist party after his failure to form a government triggered a new election in November.

Pedro Sánchez told opposition parties Wednesday in parliament “on Nov. 10 when we will be forced back to the polls, I hope that the Spanish people give the Socialist Party an even bigger majority.”

He spoke a day after Spanish King Felipe VI announced that there was no viable candidate who could win the endorsement of the parliament before a Sept. 23 deadline.

Sánchez’s Socialists won the April 28 election, but fell short of a majority. Sánchez was unable to win the support of any major rival parties.

The upcoming election will be Spain’s fourth in four years.

