Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

The Latest: Italy’s new pro-Europe govt wins confidence vote

September 10, 2019 1:10 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

ROME (AP) — The Latest on Italy’s new pro-European government (all times local):

7:10 p.m.

Italy’s new pro-Europe government has won its final mandatory confidence vote in Parliament.

Premier Giuseppe Conte’s coalition of rival parties clinched the Senate vote on Tuesday with 169 in favor, 133 against. Had Conte lost, he would have been forced to resign.

Advertisement

The new coalition is made up of former archrivals, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the center-left Democrats.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

___

3 p.m.

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte’s new government faces a second confidence vote, needed for his uneasy left-leaning coalition to remain in power, as it prepares to approve a painful budget law that risks splitting the already shaky alliance.

After easily surviving a first confidence vote in the lower house Monday, Conte is also expected to win the confidence vote Tuesday in the upper house, where his fragile coalition, however, holds a slimmer majority.

The new coalition is made up of former archrivals, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the center-left Democrats.

The new government will face its most pressing challenge after the Senate vote Tuesday evening. It needs to draft a painful budget law, which must be approved by Parliament by the end of the year, and avert a 23 billion euro sales tax hike that would prove very unpopular with voters and would further hit Italy’s weak economic growth.

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|11 Mastering Business Development Workshop
9|11 8th Military Tactical Communications...
9|11 Continuity of Operations (COOP) and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First integration of B-2s with non-U.S. F-35s over cliffs in England

Today in History

2006: Gunmen raid US embassy in Syria