Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Trump blimp in Copenhagen on day he was scheduled to arrive

September 2, 2019 11:28 am
 
< a min read
Share       

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Although U.S. President Donald Trump has canceled a visit to Denmark, his effigy is here in the form of a 20-foot blimp that has become synonymous with resistance to the American president.

The angry, diaper-clad caricature armed with a cellphone known as “Baby Trump” was floating in the air Monday above a downtown Copenhagen square.

Since the president last month canceled his Sept. 2-3 trip to NATO member Denmark after leaders there mocked his desire to purchase Greenland, the organizers of anti-Trump demonstrations have decided to carry on with their planned rally and decided to fly the blimp.

Trump also has called off a planned trip to Poland to deal with Hurricane Dorian at home, and sent Vice President Mike Pence instead.

Advertisement

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Former NHL player Daryl Evans teaches sailors during LA Fleet Week

Today in History

1919: Woodrow Wilson embarks on tour to promote League of Nations