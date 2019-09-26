Listen Live Sports

Trump Organization gets OK for 550 new houses in Scotland

September 26, 2019 10:59 am
 
LONDON (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump’s real estate company received approval Thursday in Scotland to build hundreds of homes on the property where it already has a golf course.

The Aberdeenshire Council granted the Trump Organization permission for a 550-home development on Menie Estate, home of Trump International Golf Links.

The council’s approval also allows the Trump Organization to build more retail and leisure facilities. A five-star 450-room hotel had been planned but was scrapped because of weakening economic conditions.

The council’s planning committee recommended giving the housing development a green light.

It said the expansion “would still result in development that will provide economic and social benefit to the local area and region.”

Council leader Jim Gifford said he was disappointed there would no longer be a deluxe hotel but accepted “things have moved on.”

Trump International Golf Links Executive Vice President Sarah Malone said she was “delighted” with the decision.

“Today’s very strong recommendation is a clear endorsement by the northeast of Scotland that the Trump development to date is already a success, and we want to build on that great foundation and bring forward the future phases of the site,” Malone said.

