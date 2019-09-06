Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Turkey: Politician convicted for tweets insulting president

September 6, 2019 11:20 am
 
1 min read
Share       

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A Turkish court convicted an opposition party branch leader Friday of engaging in terrorist propaganda and insulting Turkish government officials with a series of social media posts, a verdict the opposition immediately alleged was politically motivated.

Canan Kaftancioglu, who heads the Istanbul branch of the secular Republican People’s Party, received a prison sentence of nine years and eight months for insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other accusations, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

Kaftancioglu denied wrongdoing. She plans to appeal and won’t be imprisoned until the outcome of that process.

The politician is a key opposition figure who helped deliver a stunning victory for colleague Ekrem Imamoglu in Istanbul’s mayoral election, dealing a major blow to Erdogan.

Advertisement

Republican People’s Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu described Kaftancioglu as a victim of political “vengeance” and vowed to fight for justice.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Anadolu Agency said she was found guilty of the charges of insulting the Turkish republic, state officials and Erdogan as well as making terrorist propaganda and inciting public enmity.

Prosecutors sought up to 17 years in prison for her social media posts. They included a 2013 tweet referring to the co-founder of an outlawed Kurdish militant group who was killed in Paris.

Opposition broadcaster Halk TV said the court refused to suspend the sentence on the grounds that she had not shown any remorse during the course of the trial.

Large crowds gathered outside the courthouse in Istanbul and protested the verdict, shouting demands for “rights, laws, justice.”

The former leader of Turkey’s pro-Kurdish party, Selahattin Demirtas, and other party officials are in jail on terror-related charges.

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Media News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 2019 Scientific Computing Days...
9|10 FITARA Awards
9|10 4th GEOINT & Open Source Analytics...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Drill team honors vets in DC

Today in History

1901: President William McKinley is shot