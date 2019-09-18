Listen Live Sports

UK’s Boris Johnson confronted by angry parent at hospital

September 18, 2019 10:38 am
 
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been confronted by an angry parent during a hospital visit.

Johnson was touring Whipps Cross University Hospital in London on Wednesday when Omar Salem angrily complained about the shortcomings of the National Health Service.

He told Johnson his young daughter had been neglected in the hospital overnight when she needed care.

“The NHS has been destroyed,” the father said as nearby cameras rolled. “And now you come here for a press opportunity.”

The prime minister said the press was not present but Salem pointed to the TV cameras.

Salem says on his Twitter account that he is an activist with the opposition Labour Party. He complained there were not enough doctors or nurses at the hospital.

