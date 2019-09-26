Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

With selfie, El Salvador’s leader urges UN to embrace tech

September 26, 2019 4:48 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The way El Salvador’s president sees it, he just snapped a selfie worth a thousand words at the U.N. General Assembly.

Nayib Bukele opened his speech to the assembly Thursday by taking a cell-phone picture of himself grinning at the podium — and casting the photo as a portrait of a global gathering that has gotten out of touch.

“Believe me, many more people will see that selfie, once I share it, than will hear this speech,” the 38-year-old, social-media-adept president said.

If Bukele’s photo seemed to echo celebrity-circles selfies like Ellen DeGeneres’ famous pic with fellow stars at the 2014 Oscars or Kylie Jenner’s similar Instagram shot at the Met Gala in 2017, it’s not the first time a country’s leader has snapped a selfie in an august setting. Then-U.S. President Barack Obama, British Prime Minister David Cameron and Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt took a selfie together at Nelson Mandela’s memorial service in 2013.

Advertisement

Bukele said his photo was made to prove a point: “This format of gathering in person is becoming increasingly obsolete.”

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

While saying the U.N. and the General Assembly themselves aren’t outdated, he argued they need to embrace change and technology to stay relevant.

Bukele suggested the assembly could meet by video conference, or send videos to an online platform where other countries’ leaders could watch without having to leave their duties at home.

“One week in the U.N., when we could be resolving issues that are important to our countries, is a waste of time if we keep working in this format,” said Bukele, who took office in June.

“Our smartphones,” he said, “are the future of the General Assembly.”

He also proposed the U.N. invite ordinary people to propose solutions to climate change, poverty, hunger and other global problems, and award a prize of perhaps $10,000 to young people who come up with inspiring, “genuine” proposals.

While the General Assembly chamber is seen as the diplomatic world’s most prominent stage, many leaders also use the opportunity to interact with their counterparts one-on-one and face-to-face on the sidelines. Bukele met Wednesday with U.S. President Donald Trump, for example.

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

El Salvador struggles with extreme poverty and violence, with murderous gangs operating in many parts of the country — conditions that have spurred many Salvadorans to try to migrate to the U.S.

Asked after his speech why he hadn’t spoken about his country’s problems, Bukele said he had discussed them in other forums and it wouldn’t make a difference to do so again at the General Assembly. And he said he didn’t want to “tell fairy tales” portraying an overly rosy picture of the country.

Instead, he said, “I told myself: Why don’t we present El Salvador as a voice for change in the world?”

___

Associated Press writer Claudia Torrens contributed to this report. Follow Jennifer Peltz on Twitter at @jennpeltz.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Lifestyle News Technology News U.S. News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Detect '19
9|30 Futures Game 2019 Outbrief
10|1 Red Hat Security Symposium, Herndon
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army "Pacific Resilience" humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in Mongolia

Today in History

2007: Dawn space probe launches