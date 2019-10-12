Listen Live Sports

12 soldiers in Niger killed by suspected Boko Haram fighters

October 31, 2019 8:02 am
 
NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Niger’s Defense Ministry says at least 12 soldiers have been killed and eight others injured in an attack by suspected Boko Haram extremists in the country’s southeast near its border with Chad.

The statement by the ministry late Wednesday said the attack in Bilabrine in the Diffa region took place overnight from Tuesday into Wednesday by suspected militants.

The ministry said several Boko Haram fighters were killed after the military pursued the attackers, though it did not say precisely how many.

Boko Haram is based in Nigeria and its 10-year insurgency has concentrated on attacks in that country, but the extremists also stage attacks in neighboring Niger and Cameroon.

