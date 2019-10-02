Listen Live Sports

2 dead as training aircraft crashes in northern Cyprus

October 29, 2019 9:52 am
 
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Turkish Cypriot police say two 46-year-old men have been killed after their small, fixed-wing training aircraft crashed at an airport in breakaway northern Cyprus.

Police said the aircraft crashed shortly after noon Tuesday near the terminal at Gecitkale airport, also known in Greek as Lefkoniko, while on a training flight.

The plane was registered to the Turkish Cypriot Air Sports Federation and it’s unclear whether the crash occurred during takeoff or landing.

Police said an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the crash.

