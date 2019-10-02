Listen Live Sports

2nd victim dies after Austrian refugee shelter knife attack

October 18, 2019 10:07 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — Austrian police say a 32-year-old social worker has died days after suffering serious stab wounds during an attack at a refugee shelter.

Upper Austria police said Friday that a 33-year-old Afghan asylum-seeker is now being investigated on suspicion of two counts of murder.

The suspect, whose name wasn’t released, attacked the social worker with a knife Monday during a dispute over a job at the shelter in Wullowitz, near the Czech border. Several asylum-seekers came to the social worker’s aid and two suffered serious injuries.

After fleeing, the suspect allegedly killed a 63-year-old farmer and stole his car before being arrested in the nearby city of Linz.

Authorities have said the suspect arrived in Austria in 2015 and an appeal against the rejection of his asylum request is pending.

