The Associated Press
 
World News
 
3 dead, dozens evacuated as storms lash southern France

October 24, 2019 9:45 am
 
PARIS (AP) — France’s Interior Ministry says three people have died in torrential rain that has flooded towns and villages in southern France.

The town of Beziers was among the hardest hit in recent days. It saw more rain in 24 hours than in the whole previous year as the fierce storms lashed eight French departments (counties) along the Mediterranean Sea and inland areas.

Rivers broke their banks in and around Beziers, forcing the evacuation of dozens of people.

The Interior Ministry statement on Thursday gave no details about the three deaths. It said more than 2,000 personnel from the emergency services have been mobilized to deal with the aftermath of the storms.

