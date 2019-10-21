Listen Live Sports

American ambassador defends rules for Chinese diplomats

October 21, 2019 12:29 am
 
BEIJING (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to Beijing has defended plans to require Chinese diplomats to report contacts with some Americans and says Washington is considering possible rules for employees of entities controlled by the ruling Communist Party.

Ambassador Terry Branstad said Monday the reporting measure is “very modest” and intended to win more access for American diplomats in China’s “very closed system.”

Branstad said Americans are required to ask permission to meet with officials or visit universities and often are refused. Chinese diplomats would only be required to report such contacts.

He said the State Department is considering a separate proposal to require employees of “party-controlled entities” — a group that might include state media — to register as foreign agents. He said that is unrelated to the rule for diplomats.

