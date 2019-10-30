Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
World News
 
Anti-government protests in Iraq gain momentum

October 30, 2019 12:30 pm
 
BAGHDAD (AP) — Protests in Iraq are gaining momentum with tens of thousands of people gathering in a central square in Baghdad and across much of the country’s Shiite-majority central southern provinces.

Security and hospital officials say more than 60 protesters were injured Wednesday by tear gas canisters fired by security forces at protesters in the vicinity of Tahrir Square, which has emerged as the epicenter of the protests.

The protests are over deteriorating living conditions, unemployment and corruption. Protesters have been joined by supporters of an influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, who has called on the government to resign. They are also joined by university and school students.

The protests across Iraq have been met with bullets and tear gas by security forces. A total of 240 people have been killed since the unrest began Oct. 1.

